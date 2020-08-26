Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre wins TripAdvisor award

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre has been named as the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award winner.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback, placing them in the top 10 per cent of attractions around the globe.

Centre manager, Grant Wilson, said: "I am so pleased for all the staff who work so hard to offer the best experience for our customers. To receive acknowledgement for our efforts at this incredibly difficult time is really special and proof that the Discovery Centre has a special place in the hearts of our visitors."

"Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”