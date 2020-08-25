Museum has welcomed more than 20,000 visitors since reopening

Management at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said they were delighted at the support from the public, after its partial reopening at the start of July.

The trust’s marketing director Roz Chandler said: “We have been absolutely thrilled with the response we have had since we reopened Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and The Iron Bridge Tollhouse at the start of July.

“We have already passed the 20,000 sales mark and from the thousands of visitor surveys we have received back we know that the museums are proving as big a hit as ever."

Ms Chandler said advanced bookings for the rest of the summer holidays were already strong and urged families interested in visiting to move quickly.

She said: “To make sure everyone is safe and help us control numbers, we have been asking people to book in advance and for timed entry slots, and we know that places are starting to fill up for the rest of the holidays.

“So I would urge everyone who is thinking of coming and bringing their families for a brilliant day out to book as soon as possible to avoid being disappointed.”

The trust said it had also been pleased at receiving considerable positive feedback from visitors over the past few weeks.

In addition to its usual attractions, a bank holiday weekend of steam is also being staged at Blists Hill this weekend.

A selection of the town’s working machinery collection will be in operation from Saturday to Monday including the replica of the world’s first locomotive, Richard Trevithick’s 1802 Coalbrookdale engine.

The trust, a registered heritage conservation and education charity which cares for 36 listed buildings in the Gorge, has followed all the Government’s safety guidelines and has been awarded the official Good To Go status as recognition of its efforts.

It has been a year of considerable turmoil for the trust, which was first hit by the impact of flooding, then saw its entire operation closed as the government imposed lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tickets and timed entry slots are available at www.ironbridge.org.uk