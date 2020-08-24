Wild life behind the scenes at Chester Zoo to be shown in TV programme

The new series of The Secret Life of The Zoo launches on Channel 4 on Wednesday.

Using cutting edge cameras to capture astonishing animal behaviour, the series gives viewers a previously unseen insight into the world of Chester’s 35,000 animals, revealing their close relationships with the keepers and animal care staff.

The first episode tells the story of 37-year-old female Asian elephant, Thi Hi Way, who is pregnant with her ninth baby.

It will also feature rhinoceros hornbill Liv, 39, who is devoted to her younger partner Manu and look at the reproductive life of the zoo’s seahorses.