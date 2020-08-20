Whitchurch pub reopens following £126,000 investment

The Red Cow in Pepper Street has been renovated inside and out following investment by operator Punch, and will move forward with new publican David Wiles taking the helm.

The historic pub, which has been established as a community asset, has been redecorated with the addition of interior accents to go along with its low ceilings, open fireplace and timber framing.

In the bar the existing ceramic stone tiles have been retained and there is new wooden flooring in the games area.

Inside the pub

Brand new furniture will sit alongside fixed seating which has been retained and the pubs facilities have also been upgraded.

Externally, the Red Cow has also been revamped with new signage and lighting. The outdoor courtyard has been refurbished with poseur tables, planting and festoon lighting.

The pub's refurbished courtyard

Complete with newly-installed outdoor screens, the beer garden will show live sports while offering people a drink in the sunshine.

Publican David said: “Myself and the team here at The Red Cow are proud to bring this wonderful little pub back to life for the benefit of Whitchurch.

Publican David Wiles

"It’s been amazing to witness the transformation here and we look forward to safely welcoming guests of all ages to enjoy this unique pub.”

Punch’s operations director, Neil Dawson added: “This is a significant investment by Punch in a unique and historic pub and we are thrilled with the new look and feel created here.

"This is an established community asset and with our new publican David at the helm, we are confident that we have together developed an even better pub for the local community and visitors of Whitchurch to enjoy.”

The Red Cow also has darts, pool and a jukebox.