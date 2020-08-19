Severn Valley Railway lines offer top local produce

Across the 16-mile Severn Valley Railway (SVR) line, which reopened on August 1, all shops, cafés and bars have hand-picked a selection of suppliers to provide visitors with a culinary treat.

Retail outlets at Kidderminster, Bridgnorth and The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley will now stock a variety of locally produced items.

These include Worcestershire’s Lefevre Chocolate, Bridgnorth’s Bennett & Dunn Cold Pressed Rape Seed Oil, products from Bobbington’s The Cherry Wick Candle Company, and items from a variety of artists and craftspeople including Wonderland Works and Anneka Smith Art.

Alongside the wide variety of new merchandise in shops, the SVR’s trio of cafés are offering sandwiches, cakes and meals made with locally sourced meat, conserves, cheeses and baked goods.

Furthermore, all pubs continue to work with breweries in the surrounding area, including Bathams, Hobsons and Bewdley Brewery.

To accompany their beer, cider and spirits, The King and Castle pub in Kidderminster has partnered with award-winning chef Richard Stuart to offer daily street food and Sunday lunches every weekend.

Lisa Palmer, head of sales, marketing and commercial at SVR, said: “During the pandemic, we’ve taken the time to upscale our offering across the full line.

“From food to merchandise, real ale to home-baked bread, we’re keen to support businesses in the region.”

Table reservations at The King and Castle are available online at www.svr.co.uk or by calling 01562 757 900, and SVR merchandise is on sale at www.svrshop.co.uk