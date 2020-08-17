Shrewsbury's Steam Rally bank holiday event cancelled over pandemic

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society has decided to cancel this year's steam rally in Shrewsbury due to the Coronavirus pandemic and major travel restrictions still in place.

The event was due to take place on the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury.

The society's chairman, Edward Goddard, said: “The safety and health of our community, our exhibitors, suppliers and visitors are of paramount importance, so the decision to cancel our 2020 rally is with a heavy heart, but a sensible and practicable thing to do in all the circumstances.

"We thank everyone for their understanding. We are already planning the 2021 rally for Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30 Bank Holiday. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to come along and see the events and exhibits at what will be the 60th anniversary of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society at our Diamond Jubilee Rally."

The society is already making plans for its 2021 rally, which aims to showcase over 1000 exciting and informative exhibits. The range of attractions will include the spectacle of working steam engines, and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear, all to delight visitors to the popular annual family event.

In the main arena, spectators will also enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post-World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators with all entrants invited to be in period costume.

There will also be demonstrations from shire horses a tractor pulling event, and a steam fair.

Visit shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk for more information.