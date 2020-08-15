Millennium Point to host triple bill of socially distanced cinema screenings

There will be a trio of showings, appealing to a wide range of film enthusiasts, including The Shawshank Redemption, Toy Story and Mamma Mia!.

The award-winning events team at Millennium Point trialled several new safety measures at the first screenings, which were met with high praise from happy customers.

Measures include reduced capacity in the auditorium from 354 to 181, with all seats allocated beforehand, as well as hand sanitising stations throughout the venue.

Rebecca Delmore, commercial director at Millennium Point, said: “The team worked extremely hard to make guests feel as safe as possible at our first screenings and the feedback from attendees was hugely positive.

“We’ve got an all-time classic, one of the most popular children’s films ever and a feel-good sing-a-long, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

"We hope that film fans who have missed the unique experience that a cinema gives will come down to Millennium Point to enjoy a night at the movies.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.