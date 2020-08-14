Waterworld tees up new attraction

A new Adventure Mini Golf complex, featuring two themed 18-hole ‘crazy’ golf courses themed around the jungles of the ancient Inca empire, is set to open in the next few weeks.

It is the latest part of a multi-million pound investment in the Festival Park resort which has already seen the addition of some of the world’s tallest and fastest rides and new wave-making machines at Waterworld.

A new three-storey M Club gym is also being created on site, including three fitness studios, a dedicated ladies-only gym, 50-metre sprint track, huge free-weights area, functional training zone, and a swimming pool and spa with hydrotherapy and plunge pools, steam, sauna and heated loungers.

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry, owner of the resort, said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has naturally delayed our original timescales, but we are delighted to finally be seeing all the pieces coming together.

The mini golf course at Waterworld

“Anyone who has visited our existing Adventure Mini Golf site at Star City in Birmingham will know exactly what is in store for this new development.

“This one will have an Inca theme, and two distinctly different 18-hole indoor courses with lots of colourful interactive attractions - making it an ideal family-friendly day out.”

It will include a fully-themed front of house area with food and beverage facilities, and a children’s party area.

Building work on the golf complex is due to be completed early next month, with the first customers taking to the course by the middle of September.

An official opening is being planned with a mystery celebrity – and a competition is up and running, with prizes available to anyone who can correctly guess their identity.

All the latest details about the new Adventure Mini Golf complex, including prices and family discounts, are on the website adventureislandminigolf.co.uk/adventure-mini-golf-stoke-on-trent