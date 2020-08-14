Telford Ice Rink to reopen from Monday

Customers who have pre-booked online for an ice-skating session will be able to access the ice pad for public skating sessions and lessons.

Soft play, located in the ice rink, will remain closed for the time being.

Safety measures have been put in place for when customers return.

Screens have been installed in reception areas, there are hand sanitiser stations, increased cleaning schedules and one-way systems.

Skate hire will be available but customers will have to retain their own shoes and use the lockers provided.

Due to reduced capacity, patch and skating club sessions will now be available to book online in 30 minute slots.

All patch sessions will now need to be pre-booked online and paid for in advance.

The Skate4Life lesson programme will also resume with a confirmed date to be announced soon.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture, said: “Just in time to catch the end of the summer holidays, we’re so excited to be reopening the coolest place in town.

"The teams have worked really hard to ensure customers are skating in a safe environment, and this does involve booking your session before attending.

“We hope you enjoy getting back on the ice and ask that you act responsibly during your visit.”

Book your ice skating sessions at www.telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/bookonline