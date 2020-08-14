Major Shrewsbury events cancelled and splash park to stay shut for all of 2020 due to coronavirus

Remembrance parades, Christmas carol concerts and Halloween events have all fallen victim to the pandemic.

Shrewsbury Town Council has confirmed all of its events at the Quarry this year, including Shropshire Oktoberfest, have been cancelled. Carols in The Square will also not go ahead at Christmas. The splash park outdoor swimming area will also remain closed. Officials described it as "disappointing" but said public safety must come first.

Councillor Kevin Pardy, chairman of the town council’s recreation and leisure committee, said: “We are slowly starting to see some elements of the town re-opening, but in line with official advice, the town council has made the difficult decision that its event programme for the Quarry should be cancelled for the rest of this year.

“We appreciate that people will be disappointed with the news that we’ve had to take this course of action, but our primary concern is for the safety of everyone who uses our facilities and we appreciate the public’s support during this time.”

In previous years, hundreds have gathered in the park to honour our fallen heroes. This year they will be remembered another way, and the town council is looking into ways they can fittingly mark the occasion.

The Christmas lights will be put up to bring some festive brightness to the town, but the traditional switch on event and carol concert will not be taking place in The Square.

The town council has also confirmed that the splash park will not be opened this year. Despite the warm weather, and following an in-depth risk assessment, the required social distancing regulations would not be met.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “We know that so many people enjoy using our splash park, especially when the weather is so warm, but we need to be mindful of the health and safety of all our users.

“It is disappointing that we have had to take this difficult decision, but we hope that people understand our need to protect people using our facilities.

“We will look at the circumstances we find ourselves in for next year and make our decisions on the best way forward.”

It comes after a packed summer programme including Shrewsbury Flower Show, Wacky Races and the Shropshire Food Festival all fell by the wayside.