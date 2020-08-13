Scarefest and Oktoberfest coming to Alton Towers for autumn

Beginning from September 11 to October 4, entertainment-led festival Oktoberfest will take place each afternoon and include live acts, food and drink, as well as the chance to enjoy a selection of the park’s world-class rollercoasters and family attractions into the evening.

Guests will be able to enjoy Oktoberfest’s atmosphere and entertainment within the price of a theme park ticket from 3pm each day.

Annual horror event Scarefest will return for 2020 from October 9 to November 1 with two new attractions, with one named Freak Show: Toxic Junkyard.

Alton Towers will welcome Scarefest and Oktoberfest celebrations this autumn

The second maze will be revealed later this summer, according to the attraction.

The new scare attractions will join existing favourites The Attic: Terror of The Towers, Darkest Depths, and Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover The Legend of the Skin Snatchers.

There will also be a new family-led attraction, Garden Lights Walk: Whispering Souls, for younger visitors to enjoy alongside live entertainment including the Freaky Five and CBeebies Land Monster Ball.

As part of Scarefest, guests of all ages can experience the park in the dark with ride opening extended until 9pm daily.

The Theme Park will now open throughout September and October, with no closed dates.

Oktoberfest and Scarefest events are being planned in accordance with existing Covid-19 measures, and will be adapted should that guidance change nearer the time.

The events will take place in open-air or well-ventilated venues. Capacity will remain at a level where social distancing can be maintained, including in entertainment spaces and scare mazes.

Full details of the safety measures for each event will be published nearer the time.

James Walker, marketing director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are really excited to be able to offer something brand new for our guests in 2020, as well as stage the return of our much-loved Halloween event.

"This year marks the theme park’s 40th anniversary and it was always the plan to make it a year of celebration for our guests.

“As well as brilliant live entertainment for Oktoberfest, we are working with partners to offer unique food and drink options for the event to ensure we create a memorable, exciting and family-friendly atmosphere all with a German twist. It will be a first in the theme park’s history and not to be missed.

“In addition, the much-anticipated return of Scarefest will provide ongoing fun and thrills for thrillseekers and families later into the year, with two brand new exciting attractions never seen before.”

