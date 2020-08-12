Summer holiday activities at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms is holding a series of summer activities fro families to get involved in this holiday.

Stephanie Bellows, who runs the activities at the centre, said they have been designed to be safe and socially distanced for everyone.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 10/08/2020..Pic in Craven Arms at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, where they have activities for children. Today children were learning about using Semiphore, and making there own sign. By the butterlfy Meadow is Staff: Stephanie Bellows anf front: Henry Bell 8, Molly Bell 10 (Church Stretton) and back: Ben Bullock 8 and Chloe Bullock 9 from Frodesley . Number below. Making the sign for 'HI'..

"We are delighted to be able to open even with the need to socially distance," Stephanie said. "We are holding the activities outside in gazebos. Each family or each bubble has their own gazebo so they can stay together.

"This week they have been doing code making and breaking. We have been able to do signalling on the hill with flags to send messages and they have also learnt Morse code and Braille. All kinds of communication.

"They can take the skills they have learnt then and use it for the rest of the holidays. Each week is different, but always held between 1pm to 2.30pm on weekdays.

"Next week we we are doing paper making and leaf hammering."

She said the children have really been enjoying it and have been taking home all the pieces they've made.

"The last week is three little pigs themed," she added. "We go into the woods and tell the story from the wolf's point of view. Then they have a go at making their own house out of sticks and see if they can withstand the huff and puff of the wolf. We then finish the story off and toast marshmallows.

"People should book if possible as we are having to limit the numbers due to current restrictions." Call 01588 676060 to book a place.