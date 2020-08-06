Menu

Warwick Castle opens glamping tents

By Rebecca Sayce | Attractions | Published:

Glamping tents have opened at Warwick Castle for the summer holidays.

The accommodation option will offer additional capacity alongside the woodland lodges of the Knight’s Village.

Stays in the tents include two day castle tickets, breakfast, evening activities in the Knight’s Village and parking.

At the attraction from August until mid-September, King’s Luxury tents are available from £209 for a family of four on selected dates.

Warwick Castle reopened in June to visitors with social distancing measures in place for the public to walk around the grounds.

Last month, the castle including the Great Hall and State Rooms, The Towers and Ramparts reopened.

The Falconer’s Quest Bird of Prey show also restarted, although some facilities still remain closed for now.

