Visitors welcome at Shrewsbury Flax Mill centre

The Friends of Flax Mill visitor centre in Spring Gardens is open once again on Saturdays.

Tours of the Flax Mill site itself are still suspended due to a combination of building works and the need for social distancing measures, but history buffs can learn all about it at the centre.

A statement from Friends of Flax Mill said: “We are happy to announce the re-opening of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Visitor Centre on Saturdays.

“Through careful planning we have been able to receive the Visit England ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry mark and our volunteers have indicated they are happy to return with the right measures in place.

“This means we have certain guidelines to help us welcome you and receive you with our customary enthusiasm and expertise.

“There is no need to pre-book, for the time being. A waiting area is in place to ensure there won’t be too many people in the same space.

“We adhere to a two-metre distance on site, please keep this distance between yourself and other people.

“Touch-free hand sanitising stations are available.

“A one-way system is in place through the visitor centre. We will prop open doors where possible, and have windows open to aid air circulation

“Face masks need to be worn indoors; these are available on entry.

“We are looking forward to see you, you won’t believe the changes the site has seen over the past months.”