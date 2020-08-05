Knighton gardens to reopen to public

The amazing Japanese Stroll Garden, Tranquillity Haven, at Whitton Knighton is open both tomorrow (Saturday, August 7) and Sunday (August 8), and if you missed it last weekend there is another opportunity to see the garden at Pont Faen House on the edge of town.

Val Brown and her late husband started creating Tranquillity Haven from nothing 15 years ago.

Val says she loves the serenity of the bamboos and acers.

She opened her garden for the first time in 2019.

Val said; “My husband died with cancer two years ago. I saw what he went through and all the help he had from MacMillan, so now I am giving something back.”

Hebron, a ½ acre Victorian town garden is open every day from Monday, August 9 to Sunday, August 16.

This ‘garden of rooms’ is full of surprises. Each area has its own atmosphere, with beehives and garden art hidden amongst the shrubs.

Tickets for these gardens and other Powys gardens open this week can be purchased from https://ngs.org.uk/product-category/garden-tickets/wales/.

All funds raised will go to the charity’s Help Support Our Nurses campaign and make a real difference to Nurses at the frontline.

Other gardens open this week include Welsh Lavender, Builth Wells today (Friday, August 7), Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

Fields of blue and surrounding gardens continue to develop with Jeni Arnold’s stylish wild planting of the steep bank above the ever popular wild swimming pond.

Garthmyl Hall in Montgomery will be open on Sunday, August 9. It is a splendid Grade II listed Georgian House (not open) surrounded by 5acres of grounds including the beautifully restored 1 acre walled garden and 100m long herbaceous border.

Moel-y-Gwelltyn-Ucha, Llansilin is open on Saturday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 12. It is a south facing terraced cottage garden at 900ft on steep hillside with fabulous views.

Tickets are available from the NGS website at ngs.org.uk.