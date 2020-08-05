Council to work with Drayton Manor buyer in tourism drive

Looping Group bought the 280-acre theme park and zoo out of administration on Monday.

Councillor Philip White, council deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “Drayton Manor Park is one of Staffordshire’s biggest tourist attractions so it’s wonderful news that new owners have been found for the park.

“Since its opening in 1950 it has offered millions of families from all over the country great days out and with the only Thomas Land in Europe it has wowed children and parents alike.

“Tourism plays a vital role in the Staffordshire economy, generating around £1.8 billion per year and supporting more than 32,000 jobs.

“We have one of the best tourism offers in England, including two of the UK’s leading theme parks and national attractions including the National Memorial Arboretum and the National Football Centre. We also have the historic city of Lichfield and natural features such as Kinver Edge, Cannock Chase and a large part of the Peak District National Park within our borders.

“We look forward to working with the new owners to build on our already fantastic tourism offer and giving people even more reasons to visit our great county.”

The council leader Councillor Alan White said he was delighted to hear that new buyers for Drayton Manor have been secured.

"This is great news for the theme park, visitors and, of course, all their staff.

“The park was founded by the Bryan family and I am particularly pleased to see they will continue to play an active role in its management, with William Bryan retaining his role as managing director.

“The theme park is very much a jewel in Staffordshire’s tourism crown and we look forward to working closely with the new owners and hearing more detail about their ambitious plans for the park’s future.”

French group Looping bought the West Midlands Safari Park at Bewdley in January last year.

The price paid for Drayton Manor has not been revealed.

All 599 employees are being kept on as part of the deal.

Looping says its has "very ambitious" development plans to ensure the park’s long-term sustainability and make it an even more attractive leisure destination for families.