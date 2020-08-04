Adventure and disc golf returns to Telford Town Park

Customers who have pre-booked an activity online can now access the course.

Telford Town Park is slowly returning to a new level of normal, as Sky Reach high ropes course has recently reopened and the funfair is now open from noon-6pm.

Customers are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to each activity, and where possible, bring their own hand sanitiser.

Collection and drop off of equipment is located adjacent to the visitor centre and administered outside.

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, visitor economy, historic and natural environment, said: “It’s great to see the park reopening more of its fantastic outdoor activities, we are asking customers to act responsibly and adhere to the safety guidelines in place.

“As we see residents enjoy more areas of Telford Town Park, it’s a great reminder of the incredible beauty spots we have on our doorstep.”

To pre-book an adventure golf or disc golf activity visit www.telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/bookonline

Customers will not be able to pay directly at the park.