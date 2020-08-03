Visitor attraction to reopen

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm will open it doors on Friday, after tickets went on sale last week, with the first day selling out immediately.

The farm is closed over the winter months meaning it has now been closed to the public since November 2019 as government imposed lockdown restrictions prevented it from reopening earlier this year.

As with attractions across the country a series of measures have been put in place to allow the public to return, including limited numbers, social distancing queuing systems, enhanced cleaning of toilets and touch points, and extra signs.

Face coverings must be worn when inside the shop and Bailiff’s cottage but when on the open-air farm, people can remove their masks should they wish to do so.

Fay Bailey, manager of Shropshire Museums, said: “Every year we close during the winter so we have perhaps been closed a little longer than most.

“Tickets went on sale last week and have been selling really quickly which shows how well valued Acton Scott Historic Working Farm is.

“As you can imagine, this has made us really excited to be able to finally reopen our doors to our visitors again and see the children’s faces when they meet our farm animals.

“We have been working really hard to put Covid measures in place like pre-booking, hand sanitiser, enhanced cleaning and social distancing, to make sure our visitors can feel safe and relaxed when with us and can get the most from their experience.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Acton Scott Historic Working Farm is hugely popular and is a wonderful day out for families. It’s fantastic to see it reopening, especially in time for the school summer holidays.

“Along with the Shropshire Hills AONB, Acton Scott is one of the must see attractions in south Shropshire for locals and visitors so I’d encourage you to get online and book your tickets.”

Visitors can watch historic farming demonstrations and see rare breed animals in the farm's picturesque South Shropshire setting.

Opening hours will be reduced. The Working Farm will be open Friday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm until November 1.

The School House Café will be offering a take-away service only to those who would like refreshments and people can book tickets by visiting the website – family tickets cost £25.

For more information about Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, visit the Shropshire Museums website.