Drayton Manor may enter administration

Drayton Manor, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has filed notice of its intent to appoint administrators.

In an email to staff the owners of the tourist attraction, which includes Thomas Land and is home to the Shockwave rollercoaster, have said it will continue to operate as normal.

The park's press office said that it was unable to comment on the matter at the moment.

Drayton Manor Park's George Bryan (left) receives the 'We're Good To Go' certificate from Sir Patrick McLoughlin

The theme park has been operated by the Bryan family since it was founded by George and Vera Bryan in 1950.

The park says it is at a “very advanced stage” of securing “fresh investment” which would not result in any job losses.

It reopened to the public on July 4 after several months of enforced closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nottingham-based Mellors Group, which took over Fantasy Island on the East Coast in 2016, was understood to have been positioning itself to acquire the Tamworth attraction and registered the company Drayton Manor Operations Ltd on July 13 but its current intentions have not been confirmed.

Drayton Manor, which reported a loss of £1.8 million in the year to February 2019, is currently open seven days a week and is operating as normal.

Earlier this year Drayton Manor was forced to close for 12 days due to severe flooding in the park in the aftermath of Storm Dennis in February when the main lake burst its banks, causing significant flooding.

An extensive clean-up operation involved more than 150 employees.

Just weeks after reopening it was forced to shut again due to the coronavirus crisis.