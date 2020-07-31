Menu

Advertising

Tours open again at Snailbeach Lead Mine

By Charlotte Bentley | South Shropshire | Attractions | Published:

People are invited to explore a south Shropshire mine this weekend as it reopens after lockdown.

Snailbeach New Smeltmill and Candle House, Snailbeach Lead Mine, Worthen with Shelve, Shropshire, West Midlands

Snailbeach Lead Mine, near Minsterley, is opening up again for its special guided tours into the old working of the mine and allowing visitors to walk around the site with a self-led trail leaflet and see inside the Locomotive Shed, Blacksmith's Shop and Visitor Centre.

For underground tours, booking is now essential. Bookings can be made at bookings@shropshiremines.org.uk or 07716 116732 for this Sunday from 11am.

Group sizes are now restricted due to Covid 19 and on-going work means that part of the tour, available in previous years, is not currently available. The mine site will be open, and short tours available.

Attractions Entertainment South Shropshire entertainment South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News