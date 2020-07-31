Tours open again at Snailbeach Lead Mine

Snailbeach Lead Mine, near Minsterley, is opening up again for its special guided tours into the old working of the mine and allowing visitors to walk around the site with a self-led trail leaflet and see inside the Locomotive Shed, Blacksmith's Shop and Visitor Centre.

For underground tours, booking is now essential. Bookings can be made at bookings@shropshiremines.org.uk or 07716 116732 for this Sunday from 11am.

Group sizes are now restricted due to Covid 19 and on-going work means that part of the tour, available in previous years, is not currently available. The mine site will be open, and short tours available.