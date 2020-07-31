Menu

Telford Ice Rink no longer reopening as planned as lockdown rules change

By Charlotte Bentley | Attractions | Published:

Telford Ice Rink will not open on Saturday as planned, following new advice from the Government.

Telford Ice Rink

After the Government announcement at lunchtime todayregarding a postponement in the relaxation of the lockdown, the team at Telford Ice Rink have decided not to reopen this weekend as planned.

They will be contacting all customers who have booked sessions to arrange refunds, and any skating memberships and payments will remain frozen for this period.

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture said: "We are sorry that we now won’t be able to reopen Telford Ice Rink tomorrow.

“We know it will be disappointing for our customers and all those who had already booked with us.

“We were excited to be reopening and will keep working away behind the scenes to ensure we’re ready as soon as the Government announce that we can reopen.”

For more information, visit telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/coronavirus/skiandsnow

