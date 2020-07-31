Historic Birmingham attractions to host series of events

Historic properties, including Aston Hall and Blakesley Hall, will host family-friendly events beginning in August, though the venues will not be fully reopening due to lockdown restrictions.

Alex Nicholson-Evans, commercial director at Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “We’ve really missed our visitors, and while we can’t fully reopen our Historic Properties, we’re thrilled we can welcome the public back for these unique events.

"We’ve created a fun programme we are confident we can run safely, so everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.

"What’s more, buying a ticket is a great way to support Birmingham Museums in these incredibly difficult times. We can’t wait to see you.”

The first event on Sunday, August 23, is an outdoor theatre experience in the stunning grounds of Aston Hall.

Families will be able to enjoy a performance of the classic children’s tale Wind in the Willows by the Attic Theatre and Tread the Boards Theatre Company.

There will be two performance times to choose from and tickets start from £15 for adults and £10 for children with the chance to pre-order picnic food boxes.

Aston Hall

Advertising

The production will be a socially distanced for both cast and audience

On Sunday, August 30, Blakesley Hall will host as summer picnic from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

For the ticket price you’ll get a reserved picnic spot on the lawn, a delicious picnic box, be able to enjoy live music from a local folk band, and craft stalls selling handmade gifts.

All picnic spots are arranged in order to facilitate social distancing.

Advertising

Pre-order tokens for Pimm’s and cider or enjoy hot and chilled drinks from the Herb Garden Café. Attendees can also pre-book a kid’s craft activity bag.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7 for children, with the chance to pre-order drinks tokens and activity bags.

Sarehole Mill

Sarehole Mill will host a pizza and wine tasting evening on Saturday, September 5 in the outdoor courtyard.

The event is hosted by Tony Elvin of The Wine Events Company, who will provide a brief introduction to the basics of wine tasting and guide diners through the tasting.

Tickets are £35 and include canapés and pizza tasters with five expertly paired wines.

Throughout September there will also be guided walks at Blakesley Hall and Sarehole Mill.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.