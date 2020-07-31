Cadbury World gearing up for extended opening hours following reopening

Cadbury World in Bournville has announced it will open each day from 11am to 4.30pm throughout the summer, with a host of activities on offer.

Visitors to the attraction, which reopened on July 18, will be able to watch a stage show by DJ Freddo, with a mix of dancing and audience participation.

The self-guided tour will give visitors a range of zones to visit, including the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone where they can ride the Crunchie Rollercoaster as part of the experience.

Other attractions include watching the chocolatiers in action, taking a taster in the Chocolate Making zone and visitors being able to draw their names in chocolate in the Have a Go zone.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said the attraction was looking forward to seeing more visitors come back to enjoy the activities on offer.

She said: "There is a brand new live stage show, socially distanced meet and greets with our much-loved Cadbury characters, as well as plenty to discover in our assortment of chocolatey zones.

"All this means a visit to Cadbury World this summer is sure to be a fun-filled experience for all the family, whatever the weather."

Cadbury World has implemented a number of additional hygiene and safety measures to make sure the attraction is a safe place to visit.

These include reducing the numbers of guests admitted and opening for longer each day, social distancing stickers laid out on the floor to guide people around the attraction, plus hand sanitising stations throughout.

Visitors must also prebook tickets to gain entry, which can be done at cadburyworld.co.uk.