Frightfully good opportunity to join Scarefest team as Alton Towers advertises jobs

Merlin Entertainments, the company behind the Staffordshire attraction, is hiring performers for the park's annual Halloween event Scarefest.

The park is calling for 'diverse actors to bring to life character led roles for brand new attractions' coming to the popular event.

Successful applicants will enjoy benefits including a Merlin Magic pass, 25 per cent discount in our retail shops and restaurants, 40 per cent discount online off Lego, and much more.

In order to comply with government guidelines, the company is introducing new hygiene and safety measures across the resort.

Should you be successful in your application and requested to attend a face to face audition/interview, you will be asked to adhere to these measures. These will include but not be limited to; social distancing, non-invasive temperature checks and the use of hand sanitisers.

Today it was announced that various indoor attractions and live shows will be reopening at the park.

The attraction's Dungeon and waterpark is now accepting visitors, while the reopening of the Stargazing Pods for overnight stays completes the opening of all accommodation on site.

Live shows - including exclusive performances in CBeebies land - will also commence from this weekend.

