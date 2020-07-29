Drayton Manor offering discount tickets for summer

The theme park has launched a new four for £90 ticket, which allows four people of any age to enter the park for £22.50 each.

The new ticket offer is available until Saturday, October 31.

Drayton Manor Park recently reopened to visitors after being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. New safety measures are in place including social distancing, hand sanitiser stations and the regular routine cleaning of rides. Most of the park's much-loved rides and attractions, including Thomas Land, Stormforce 10, Apocalypse and Maelstrom have all reopened.

Families can also visit the park's conservation zoo, which is home to more than 100 animals, including Scarlet Macaw, Slender-Tailed Meerkat and Red Pandas.

The new four for £90 ticket is on sale for advanced bookings only. For more information, visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk.