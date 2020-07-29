Craig David adds extra Birmingham date to anniversary tour

The Southampton singer/songwriter will perform at the city's Utilita Arena on April 16 as well as April 18, 2021.

The tour will celebrate 20 years since the release of the musician's debut album Born To Do It.

The 39-year-old rapper, DJ and record producer first rose to fame in 1999 when he featured on hit Artful Dodger track Re-Rewind.

After he released his debut album, David has released a further five studio albums and worked with artists such as Tinchy Stryder, Big Narstie, Kano, Jay Sean and more.

He has received two Grammy Award nominations as well as 14 Brit Award nominations, and released singles such as 7 Days, Walking Away, Fill Me In, What's Your Flava and more.

Tickets for the new April 16 date are on pre sale now, and go on general sale at 10am tomorrow.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.