Menu

Advertising

Craig David adds extra Birmingham date to anniversary tour

By Rebecca Sayce | Attractions | Published:

Craig David has added an additional Birmingham date to his upcoming headline tour due to popular demand.

Craig David

The Southampton singer/songwriter will perform at the city's Utilita Arena on April 16 as well as April 18, 2021.

The tour will celebrate 20 years since the release of the musician's debut album Born To Do It.

The 39-year-old rapper, DJ and record producer first rose to fame in 1999 when he featured on hit Artful Dodger track Re-Rewind.

After he released his debut album, David has released a further five studio albums and worked with artists such as Tinchy Stryder, Big Narstie, Kano, Jay Sean and more.

He has received two Grammy Award nominations as well as 14 Brit Award nominations, and released singles such as 7 Days, Walking Away, Fill Me In, What's Your Flava and more.

Tickets for the new April 16 date are on pre sale now, and go on general sale at 10am tomorrow.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Attractions Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News