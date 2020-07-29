Auction delights in successful sale post-lockdown

Trevanion and Dean's July sale saw an impressive diamond and sapphire ring sell for more than £8,000 to an online buyer from Hong Kong, as well as a 17th century oak table selling for £4,400.

Managing director Christina Trevanion said the sale proved that the auction world is as resilient as ever, following in the success of their first online-only auction in June.

A sapphire and diamond ring which sold for more than £8,000

She said: "This month’s sale was testament to the market’s endurance and ability to adapt. We have had many hurdles to overcome and adjusting to a new way of doing business has been a challenge for myself and the team.

"Despite this, the sale saw a record number of online buyers registering to bid in the auction, and our international audience has continued to expand rapidly. As the start of the year has shown us, we can’t be sure what’s around the corner, but the success of our summer sales indicate an exciting few months ahead for Trevanion and Dean.”

The top price of the day was taken by an impressive sapphire and diamond ring, which sold for more than £8,000. With a central stone weighing approximately eight carats and sporting a rich inky blue hue, the ring was one of the most sought after lots of the day. After a competitive bidding war between parties online and on the phone, the ring sold to an online buyer based in Hong Kong.

Pair of Medici lions

Jewellery specialist Helena Waudby said: “The jewellery market is experiencing somewhat of a boom at the moment, with coloured stones in particular performing very well. This example had all the key components that our buyers look for when shopping for sapphires - a strong saturation of colour, a good size and a flattering cut which brings out its sparkle."

Furniture also sold well, with a 17th century oak refractory table selling for £4,400 to a Canadian bidder. A consignment of garden statuary, amassed from the grounds of three country estates in Cheshire, sold for an impressive £17,000. It included a pair of Medici lions which sold for £1,100.

The auction's next sale will be in August, focusing on fine arts and antiques.