Visit Shropshire & Lanyon Bowdler announces partnership to support county economy

Visit Shropshire, has agreed a partnership deal with Lanyon Bowdler solicitors based in the county. The two organisation will aim to support the tourism business of the county in order for it to recover and grow after the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown.

Project lead Mark Hooper said: "Shropshire is such a wonderful destination with its rich and diverse heritage, its arts festivals and cultural activities, and its retail opportunities.

"I’m very pleased to see Visit Shropshire and Lanyon Bowdler coming together to help support our visitor economy during one of the hardest years for the sector."

The agreement will see Lanyon Bowdler supporting the members of Visit Shropshire, the official destination organisation for Shropshire, and will become one of the recommended partners for the association.

Amanda Jones, Lanyon Bowdler’s marketing director, said: "We at Lanyon Bowdler recognise the value of tourism and hospitality to the local economy, and we are pleased to be supporting such an important part of Shropshire’s infrastructure."

Mark Hooper added: "Visit Shropshire have been working with corporate solicitor Mark Tromans during the past months on the formation of the new tourism association and are delighted to announce this strategic marketing partnership with Lanyon Bowdler, especially at this most crucial time for the visitor economy.

"Visit Shropshire is a rapidly changing and expanding organisation with much more of a national marketing remit than ever before, supporting both the county and market towns within Shropshire with marketing campaigns, business opportunities and many new partnership arrangements, across numerous sectors, widening the organisation’s support and promotional agenda.

"This arrangement is the first strategic partnership ever agreed for the newly branded tourism association and is hopeful to provide benefits to both partners involved – we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with all at Lanyon Bowdler."

Visit Shropshire said that the county has over five million visitors every year, 80 per cent of whom are day trippers – supporting over 25,000 full-time equivalent jobs throughout the Marches region.

To find out further information on becoming a partner of Visit Shropshire, contact Mark Hooper at mark@visitshropshire.co.uk.