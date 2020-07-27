Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery to reopen tomorrow with free entry

The Government announced that museums and art galleries could reopen from July 4, and staff have been working tirelessly to make the museum safe for all ahead of reopening.

To enable social distancing to be followed, a maximum of 50 people will be permitted entry into the museum in the morning, and another 50 in the afternoon.

Tickets must be pre-booked for each person in your party, including babies and children.

Fay Bailey, museums service manager at Shropshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be reopening the museum again in time for the school summer holidays.

"Our staff have worked so hard, and we can’t wait to welcome people back and continue to share the stories of Shropshire.

"As a welcome back offer, we are offering free entry for a limited time, which we’re very excited about.

“We have put a number of measures in place in line with Government guidance so things may look a little different.

"These have been done to keep you safe, and we kindly ask that people follow these when visiting.

"You will find further details on the museum website and at the point of booking.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Whether you are local to the area or visiting, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is one of the ‘must see’ visitor attractions in Shrewsbury and Shropshire.

“It is fantastic news that the museum is now able to open in time for the school holidays, and for those looking stay in the UK for their summer holidays this year. I would urge everyone to visit this stunning museum and support the county’s community assets.”

Visitors will be able to journey through five galleries within the historic Music Hall and see the highlights of the permanent displays, including the launch of the ‘10 must see’ objects.

The Evolving Shropshire exhibition invites you to experience millions of years of the Shropshire landscape.

Although it has been necessary to remove interactive exhibits, an all-new Maximo Mouse trail will keep families entertained as they explore the galleries.

There is new signage, screens and social distancing queuing systems in place, as well as a clearly marked one-way system around the museum.

Toilets and touch points will also be cleaned more regularly, with hand washing facilities for visitors and staff available.