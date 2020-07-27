Bear Grylls visits Birmingham adventure attraction to promote discounted ticket offer - in pictures

The attraction will be offering up to 50 per cent off selected activities all summer long, with the former SAS serviceman, survival instructor, and honorary lieutenant-colonel Bear Grylls visiting the NEC site to promote the #Bearcation offer and give guests a welcome start to the summer.

The 46-year-old TV star took some time to surprise some of the guests onsite, joining a group as they took on the indoor climb experience and even posing alongside his Madame Tussauds mannequin.

Bear also dipped into the snorkel cage amongst almost 1,000 underwater creatures who call the tropical tank home, including black tip reef sharks, nurse sharks and cownose rays.

Commenting on his visit, Bear said: “You don’t have to go to the furthest mountain range or the deepest sea anymore, we’ve brought it all under one roof in Birmingham.

"It’s all about bringing that spirit of endeavour into one place. This is the UK’s ultimate adventure destination where people can experience so many of the world’s most exciting challenges."

To grab this limited time offer of up to 50 per cent off selected activity tickets, guests should head to beargryllsadventure.com and book for visit dates up to September 6, 2020.