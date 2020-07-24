Telford trampoline park bounces back to business

Bosses at the Stafford Park site said they were very excited to be welcoming back youngsters when they throw open the doors to the public.

Among the social distancing measures to be introduced include reducing capacity to just 50 people per session to give customers plenty of room to enjoy the facilities.

Managing director Dean McGuire says: “We have reduced our capacity down to only 50 people per session to start with which is a huge 66 per cent drop in numbers, the fitness and activity area is a 20,000 sq ft so this means each participant will have approximately 400 sq ft of space to enjoy the facilities comfortably ensuring social distancing.

“Our marshals will be working hard to ensure that all guests adhere to social distancing measures where possible.

“We have created an additional reception area and a separate self-serve check in area which will provide our customers with a speedy check in process and allow them to move to the new waiting areas provided prior to entering the sports facility. Customers no longer have to sit in a crowded room to watch the safety briefing and can now do this from the comfort of their home prior to arrival.”

When the lockdown struck earlier this year,‘aliens’ from the closed leisure attraction called to the front doors of youngsters devastated at the the cancellation of their booked birthday parties to deliver goody bags and put on a little show so that they did not miss out on all the fun.

The site’s cafe will be serving food, but customers will be required to use a self-ordering app as a table service only system will be in operation.