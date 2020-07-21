Abandoned Georgian country house could be renovated

The application has been made by a Mr Brown and Mrs Jones for Calcott Hall, near Four Crosses, in Montgomeryshire

They want to renovate the abandoned building and convert the nearby barns into homes, as well as improve the existing vehicular access at the site.

Agents Roger, Parry and Partners, said in a planning statement that accompanied the application: “Calcott Hall and its associated barns are an unusually rare example in Montgomeryshire of an early Georgian Country House.

“Unfortunately, the hall and it’s buildings have been deteriorating year by year, in light of being abandoned after the owner passed away.”

“The current owners are keen to bring life back to the hall and the barns with a sympathetic and minimalistic renovation.”

They add: “It is important that a light touch is given to its initial renovation, to ensure that the characteristics and materials are retained.”

“The renovation of the hall requires financing, which will hopefully come from the conversion of the barns to seven residential units.”

The statement adds that if more journeys to and from the hall would be expected after the work is finished, as part of the development is a plan to improve the access to allow for 44 metres visibility in both directions.

They also point out that the area is prone to flooding, and say that Calcott Hall and the site is not affected being higher than the surrounding land.

Llandysilio Community Council discussed the application at a meeting earlier this year,

Council clerk Carol Davies said: “The council has been urging for work to restore Calcott Hall for many years as it was once such a prominent building in the village.

“In recent years it has attracted a lot of unwanted attention, with intruders causing a real nuisance to neighbours .”

But she added, there were some areas of concern with the application.

Mrs Davies said these concerns were that the barns are partly in a flood zone, the extra traffic on Domgay Lane would need more passing places created, information on car parking plans for the site is needed, and a footpath runs through the site.

It is believed that the hall was built in 1725, and that it had new parts built onto it later in the 18th and 19th centuries.