Bridgnorth's Daniels Mill set to reopen next month
England's largest working waterwheel of its kind based in Shropshire is preparing to reopen next month.
Daniels Mill, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth, will reopen its doors to pre-booked guests from Saturday, August 1.
The attraction in Knowle Sands is home to the country's largest working waterwheel powering a corn mill.
Initially, the mill will only open on weekends with a maximum of four people per hourly time slot between 10am and 3pm.
The trust which runs the mill has made the decision following a risk assessment, and visitors are being asked to wear face masks.
Rosalie’s Tearoom, which is onsite, will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays.
The cost for tours is £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £12 for a family ticket of two adults and two children. Payment on the day must be by contactless card.
For more information, visit danielsmill.co.uk
