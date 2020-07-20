Bridgnorth's Daniels Mill set to reopen next month

Daniels Mill, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth, will reopen its doors to pre-booked guests from Saturday, August 1.

The attraction in Knowle Sands is home to the country's largest working waterwheel powering a corn mill.

Initially, the mill will only open on weekends with a maximum of four people per hourly time slot between 10am and 3pm.

The trust which runs the mill has made the decision following a risk assessment, and visitors are being asked to wear face masks.

Rosalie’s Tearoom, which is onsite, will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

The cost for tours is £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £12 for a family ticket of two adults and two children. Payment on the day must be by contactless card.

For more information, visit danielsmill.co.uk