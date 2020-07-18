Shrewsbury firm backs heritage railways

Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants, which has a close relationship with steam heritage sites, made the move in a bid to keep them going.

The Morris Lubricants Railway Support Scheme launched in April – with railways applying and showcasing how they needed to be helped.

And so the businesses agreed support packages which included discounted or free lubricants and promotional material.

Andrew Goddard, executive chairman of Morris Lubricants, said: "We understand that it’s a difficult time for heritage railways, like The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in this pandemic and wanted to support them in any way we could," he explained.

"Morris Lubricants has a long tradition of supplying these railways with our top quality steam lubricants.

"We particularly wanted to reward the loyalty of our existing heritage railway customers and I am pleased to report that the support scheme has attracted others to use our products."

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), an award-winning charitable trust that carries 300,000 passengers annually from Pickering to Whitby, is set to reopen on August 1.

Chris Price, NYMR’s general manager, said: "We have managed to reduce the cost of running the railway, but there is still a cost to maintain a heritage attraction such as ours. The next few months are undeniably going to be a challenge for us.

"An engine requires £20 of oil each day to operate and The Morris Lubricants Railway Support Scheme will be a great help reducing our running costs and help us to keep steaming into the future.

"The public support we have had during lockdown has been overwhelming. Thanks to local companies, the railway sector and the general public who have rallied together and demonstrated their support over the past three months, I am optimistic about the railway’s future."

Andrew Goddard and his brother Edward, managing director of sister company Morris Leasures, are steam enthusiasts along with parents David and Diana Goddard.

They own traction engines and steam vehicles – including a 1931 Sentinel Steam Wagon.