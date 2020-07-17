Menu

Ludlow Castle ready to welcome back weddings

By Daniel Morris | Ludlow | Attractions | Published:

A historic attraction is once again taking bookings for wedding ceremonies to be held in its grounds.

Ludlow Castle Credit: Elizabeth Little and Discover Shropshire

Popular medieval landmark Ludlow Castle is now taking bookings for future wedding dates, having been unable to host ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson said: "We can't tell you how thrilled we are to be booking weddings again. We can't wait for you to say 'I Do' within these historic walls."

The castle has been open again to general visitors since July 6. Appropriate social distancing measures are in place.

For more information visit www.ludlowcastle.com

Daniel Morris

By Daniel Morris
Features Writer and Sub Editor - @DanMorrisWriter

