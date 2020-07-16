Lockdown artwork wanted by Weston Park for unique exhibition

The exhibition, called Gallery of Discovery, will showcase the creative works produced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lockdown has inspired all kinds of creativity and new ways of thinking, which the exhibition aims to capture and share with visitors to The Granary at the historic property.

Works of art, including pictures, sculptures, creative writing, photographs, textiles and digital illustrations, are all welcomed as submissions for the exhibition, which, in turn, will inspire interest in Weston Park now that the estate on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border has reopened its gates.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Five of the works being shown will be the winning works from the Shropshire virtual show’s art competition.

Entries will be displayed around the Granary building at Weston, which is home to the Granary Brasserie and the Granary Art Gallery.

Response

Advertising

Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning to the Weston Park Foundation, said: “We’re bubbling with excitement at the prospect of sharing the Gallery of Discovery with our visitors and also seeing some of the works that people have been inspired to create in spite of all of the challenges of lockdown.

"There has already been a great response to the opportunity and so we have Haiku, poetry, computer-generated art, in addition to more traditional mediums that will be on display.”

The exhibition is being generously supported by the Arts Council England’s emergency response grant, which in turn was supported by National Lottery players.

All art mediums are encouraged to be submitted, with the intention being to showcase the positive creativity that has emerged from people’s lockdown experiences. The entry form for submissions can be found on the Weston Park website at weston-park.com

Advertising

The deadline for entries to the Gallery of Discovery is August 26.

There’s no entrance charge for submitting works, though a Gift Aided donation to the Weston Park Foundation is invited.

The Granary Art Gallery is home to new exhibitions every month.

The gallery is open from 11am to 4pm every day, and is free to enter.