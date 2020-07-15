Campsites may extend opening hours as lockdown restrictions ease

Housing, Communities and Local Government minister Lord Greenhalgh said local planning authorities will be encouraged to take a “sympathetic approach” to applications to change opening times on a temporary basis.

Lord Greenhalgh said this would allow campsites, caravan and other holiday parks to open beyond their usual summer season.

A written ministerial statement will be put before Parliament encouraging planning authorities to use their discretion not to take enforcement action where an extension could lead to a breach of planning conditions.

The announcement came in a Lords committee stage debate on the Business and Planning Bill., which aims to promote economic recovery and help businesses adjust to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been pressure from peers to allow campsites and caravan parks which were closed during the lockdown and only recently reopened, to extend the holiday season subject to local authority permission.

Lord Greenhalgh hailed campsites, caravan parks and holiday cottages as a “mainstay” of local economies in many parts of the country, providing employment and supporting businesses.

He said coronavirus had had a considerable impact on them.

Many campsite, caravan and holiday park owners wanted to extend the season opening times but planning conditions could limit this unless the Government acted, he said.