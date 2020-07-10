Shropshire farm attraction welcomes back visitors

Park Hall Countryside Experience near Oswestry has opened its doors once again to annual members and will be open to everyone from Monday.

Visitor numbers are limited to ensure social distancing can take place, and tickets will need to be purchased in advance online.

The family-run farm has continued caring for its animals during lockdown and making improvements, which includes the brand new home for its rabbits called ‘Burrow Land’ and an all new dinosaur trail.

Joint owner and director Richard Powell said the team were looking forward to welcoming visitors back but there will be some changes.

He said: "We have a one-way system through the buildings and lots of hand washing stations and hand sanitisers.

"We are also temperature checking our staff as they come in.

"There's also lots of signage about social distancing. We've got screens in reception and the tea room as well.

"Our indoor play area will be shut but we've got a tractor and trailer slide outside which will be open and there will be a dinosaur egg hunt.

"We've tried to make sure we are keeping everyone safe and that there's plenty to do.

Excited

"I think we have got the balance right."

He said the animals were also excited about seeing visitors again.

Mr Powell added: "I think the animals have been missing our visitors, especially Cookie the parrot."

The attraction has also extended its annual memberships and gift vouchers by 12 months.

And it has launched an adoption scheme for the animals, with adoption packages available for alpacas, sheep, pigs, goats, ponies, parrots, rabbits and guinea pigs.

For more information visit www.parkhallfarm.co.uk