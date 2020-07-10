Rare overnight stay at Weston Park

The stately home, which straddles the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, is giving guests the chance to experience it as a hotel getaway throughout August.

Based in 1,000 acres of sprawling parkland, the house is usually open to private hire parties only.

Guests can enjoy long walks through the woodland or explore the landscaped gardens that surround the house. Lakes, follies, wildlife and vistas can be found on a longer ramble around the park.

Weston Park

Colin Sweeney, CEO of the home, said: "This is a hugely challenging time for everyone and we are hoping that a short break away at Weston will offer a much needed change of scenery, and the opportunity to enjoy all aspects of a stay on a country estate.

“Aside from our Dine & Stay programme this is a rare opportunity to come and stay at Weston. We are only offering 14 bedrooms out of the 28 to ensure that we welcome our guests safely and that they can well and truly relax into the house.”

On arrival guests will be welcomed with tea and a slice of homemade cake and then shown to their en-suite bedroom.

Weston Park

Weston’s Brigade of Chefs will prepare a seasonal dinner menu and morning coffee will be served to bedrooms before guests go down for an al a carte breakfast.

The experience at Weston Park is £425 per couple for a one night stay and £745 per couple for a two night stay.

For more information visit weston-park.com