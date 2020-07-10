Birmingham Museums Trust launches fundraiser in bid to secure future

Reduced capacity and visitor numbers means it is not 'currently economically viable to open sites' says representatives from the venue, with 60 per cent of their income coming from cafes, shops, tickets and other commercial activity.

On Wednesday the trust revealed it had been unsuccessful in securing a grant from the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund that provided a lifeline for many venues across the UK.

The group has since launched an online fundraiser to secure its future, so far raising more than £9,000.

MiniBrum at Thinktank

Niels de Vos, Chair of Birmingham Museums Trust: “When the current crisis is over Birmingham will need its museums more than ever. Museums contribute significantly to the local economy and to the vibrancy of the city.

"They also impact many people’s lives, from the schoolchildren who learn with us to the community groups we support.

“Please donate and help ensure they are still here to do this when we come through the other side. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far.”

Museum of the Jewellery Quarter

The trust covers venues such as Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Thinktank, Sarehole Mill, Aston Hall, Blakesley Hall, Museum of the Jewellery Quarter, Soho House and Weoley Castle.

For more information and to donate to the fundraiser, click here.