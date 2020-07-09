Charitable manor garden near Bridgnorth prepares for weekend opening

Ruthall Manor, in Ditton Priors, has been taking online bookings for just the second time, having trialled its new system during a brief and successful opening in June.

The beauty spot was the first in the county to reopen for the National Garden Scheme (NGS), which boasts more than 3,500 gardens in its portfolio.

Lynda Clarke, who has lived at the property for 50 years, has spent the last 40 raising money for nursing and health charities by opening her land to the public and tending to all there is to see.

Lynda Clarke has been preparing to open Ruthall Manor for the National Garden Scheme

She said: "Visitors now have to book tickets in advance through the NGS. We trialled it during an opening in June and it was very successful.

"People were just so grateful to be out and about as there was not a lot people could do because of the virus.

"At the time the idea of booking in advance for the NGS was very new but it enabled people to get out and do something they haven't been able to do for a while, which will be the case this weekend.

"It's very important we're able to reopen as the NGS raises a lot of money for charity. It donates a large amount to cancer trusts as well as hospices and other medical charities.

Advertising

Lynda Clarke has been preparing to open Ruthall Manor for the National Garden Scheme

"To be without the gardens open this year has been really serious and we're doing all we can under the present restrictions to raise as much money as we can."

Lynda said that while the manor cannot offer refreshments, the nearby Willows Cafe and Howard Arms Hotel were open for business. Visitors can also bring a picnic.

"We've got a limited number of people allowed on each two-hour period and our entrance and exits are now separate so people don't have to meet in narrow gateways," she said.

Advertising

"As far as the garden itself goes, it is obviously outside and people will have to use their common sense.

Lynda Clarke has been preparing to open Ruthall Manor for the National Garden Scheme

"We've also raised a significant amount by selling jigsaws over the years, which will now be done from the garage as there won't be anything inside the house, including refreshments."

Lynda added: "The garden has been very early all year, so it's looking more like an August garden rather than July. This means our pool, which is always popular for photos, is in its yellow period rather than its usual pink and blue.

"We have regulars and people who visit us every year, so this will be a nice change for them to see."

The manor is opening on Saturday and Sunday and tickets can be purchased from ngs.org.uk