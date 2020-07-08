We’re good to go so please visit us, say Shropshire attractions

Leaders have said the sector desperately needs to “bounce back” – but could only do it with the help of people visiting attractions.

It comes as the sector reopened last week as part of an easing of lockdown restrictions by the Government dubbed “Super Saturday”.

Bosses from VisitEngland have set up a scheme called “We’re Good To Go” to help entice people back into visiting attractions – and allaying their concerns over safety due to the pandemic.

Businesses have been urged to sign up to show customers that procedures are in place to keep them safe and sound during their trip.

Telford’s Exotic Zoo was in the middle of relocating when the pandemic hit, and said community support would be vital when it reopens in its new location, hopefully later this year.

Scott Adams, zoo owner, said: “For our future, it’s really important for all the members of the community that are used to visiting us to come and show their faces when they can.

“We’ve always kept our entry price as low as possible so we’re widely accessible to people of all backgrounds and because of that, people come regularly.

Advertising

Drayton Manor Park's George Bryan (left) receives the 'We're Good To Go' certificate from Sir Patrick McLoughlin

“It’ll be great for people to be able to visit us again. Without people visiting us, financially we just can’t work.”

In Market Drayton, the Festival Drayton Centre is hoping to start a phased reopening in the coming weeks.

Robin Edwards, manager, said: “Throughout the last four months things have been a bit rocky, but the support we’ve had from local people, customers and volunteers has been amazing.

Advertising

“Although it’s been really tough, we know we’ve got the support of the people and that’s so important for us.

Festival Drayton Centre

“We appreciate it and we know when we reopen that our relationship with the community is already there and I’m sure they will continue their incredible support.”

Sir Patrick McLoughlin, chairman of the British Tourist Authority, visited a number of attractions as lockdown eased including Drayton Manor.

The former MP said: “I know that local businesses of all sizes across the sector have been working extremely hard preparing to welcome visitors back and to give them a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism right across the country and the industry needs all of us to make sure it gets back on its feet.

Patrick McLoughlin

“We also want visitors to be able to enjoy their day-trips and holidays and to support businesses to be confident they have the correct procedures in place and are ‘good to go’.

“Our priority is to make sure tourism rebounds to once again become one of the most successful sectors of the UK economy so I also encourage people to explore what is on their doorstep and to support their local tourism businesses and visitor attractions.

"The industry is looking forward to welcoming you back.”

For more information on the industry standard "We're Good To Go" scheme, go to visitbritain.org/business-advice/were-good-go-industry-standard