Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre reopens to visitors

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre reopened its doors on Saturday after having to close due to Covid-19 restrictions, and bosses say they are thrilled to be back.

The staff at the centre enjoyed welcoming visitors back and are looking forward to welcoming more visitors over the summer months, as people come out to experience the 'Shropshire Hills Through Time' exhibition.

Centre Manager, Grant Wilson, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who visited over the weekend for abiding by the new rules. We hope you will come and pay us a visit in the coming weeks.

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, now open for business. Pictured are staff: Sam Foster from Ludlow and Jessika Rocke from Clungunford

"If you do, all we ask is that you follow a few simple rules to help keep us all safe. It’s a lovely time of year to visit as our meadows are teeming with butterflies, so why not grab a delicious picnic lunch from our café and head out to see if you can spot a red admiral, speckled wood, or gatekeeper?”

The centre has new measures in place to keep all visitors and staff safe and all the staff have undertaken Covid-19 safety training. It has been awarded the We’re Good To Go industry standard mark by Visit England and is open 10am to 5pm, everyday.

The café is serving a limited menu which is all available to take away, with some indoor tables, and The Proper Good Dairy milk vending machine is back in the centre.