National Garden Scheme attractions to reopen to visitors

The Hymns, at Walton, near Presteigne will be open tomorrow (Saturday, July 11) and Sunday, July 12).

This is a traditional garden reclaimed from the wild with long views to the hills and The Radnor Forest. Designed for the senses find the herb patio, wildflower meadows and take a short woodland walk.

There are also new dates to visit the amazing Japanese Stroll Garden with borrowed views to Offa's Dyke. Tranquillity Haven, Knighton, will be open on Saturday, July 18, Sunday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 22. Treberfydd House, Llangasty near Brecon with its manicured lawns ideal for a picnic will be open on Sunday, July 19.

Welsh Lavender, near Builth Wells, with fields of blue, will be open from Friday to Sunday, July 17 until 19 and further weekends to mid-August.

The National Garden Scheme’s work helps support our nurses.

Liz Alderton, Queen’s Nurse said: "I love the National Garden Scheme which has been the most brilliant supporter of Queen’s Nurses like me. It was founded by the Queen’s Nursing Institute which makes me very proud. As we battle Coronavirus on the front line in the community, knowing we have their support is a real comfort."

As more gardens open we look forward to welcoming many more visitors.

Pre booking is essential and opens from the Monday before the opening date. To find and pay, click here.

Virtual tours of gardens, including Llysdinam Gardens in Powys can also be enjoyed. Or plan your garden visit for the day you want and at a time convenient for you with Gardens Open by Arrangement such as Gilwern Barn, Beulah and a garden opening for the first time Osprey Studios, Penycae, Swansea specialising in slug proof planting.

To find these visit ngs.org.uk and then contact the garden owner direct to discuss requirements.