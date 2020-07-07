Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to partially reopen under strict measures

Staff and volunteers at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway have spent the last two weeks implementing safety measures and erecting new signage, with employees learning new procedures and ways of working.

This will include all staff and passengers to wear some form of face mask, as well as adhere to social distancing rules.

The funicular attraction, which transports people between High Town and Low Town, will open on Saturday and initially be open at the weekend only.

Cliff Railway chairman, Dr Malvern Tipping, said: “Representations have been made to us on behalf of local businesses that they would like to see the cliff railway open as soon as possible in order to attract increased footfall to the town.

"To put it in perspective, our first priority is to operate the cliff railway during the current public health crisis in a way which is financially viable to us so that we can ensure its survival into 2021 and beyond.

"It is personal to us, because four generations back we have a familial connection with the cliff railway’s founder, engineer and first managing director.

“However, we are not insensitive to local pressures. Therefore, we will re-open when there is sufficient passenger demand. We understand that the town is busy with visitors on weekends at present.

"Therefore, we are proposing to resume services at 9am on Saturday, July 11, but just for weekends to start with. We hope that we can quickly ramp that up to weekdays."

Mr Tipping added: “Passengers will be required to adhere to strict safety measures. They will be required to distance as per the signage. They must queue outside stations and must not enter until called on to do so.

"Government regulations require all passengers to wear some form of face covering. A limited number of disposable masks will be on sale at stations. Our staff reserve the right not to convey passengers in breach of the regulations and those about whom they have concerns.

“The directors wish to thank the marvellous response from the staff, who have been eager to assist. We therefore ask passengers to respect our staff and to adhere to all the safety measures and directions from staff. Meanwhile, we look forward to the time when we can resume normal services in a post-pandemic environment."