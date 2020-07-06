Cadbury World to reopen its doors next week

Visitors will be able to pre-book tickets online from midday tomorrow, which is World Chocolate Day.

Ahead of the doors opening on Saturday, July 18, a number of changes have been implemented by the Cadbury World team to help keep visitors and employees safe, which include; reducing the numbers of guests admitted each day, social distancing stickers laid out on the floor to guide people around the attraction, plus hand sanitising stations throughout.

On arrival, visitors and staff will also have their temperature checked before entering.

Cadbury World has also extended its opening hours on weekends and during the school holidays to help spread visitors out throughout each day.

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at Cadbury World, said: “The health and safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority and the whole team has been working incredibly hard over the past three months to introduce our new hygiene and safety measures.

“We’re delighted to announce that we will be reopening our doors on Saturday, July 18, and we ask that all visitors pre-book tickets to the attraction before setting off.

"Tickets go on sale from midday on World Chocolate Day, Tuesday, July 7.

“We’re looking forward to reopening and welcoming back our visitors for a day choc-full of fun.”

Advertising

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

For more information about Cadbury World, including pre-booking information and the full details of the hygiene and social distancing measures guests can expect when visiting, please visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk.