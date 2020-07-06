Attractions’ relief as visitors are welcomed back after closures

Bewdley's West Midland Safari Park reopened fully to guests on Saturday, with the indoor attractions and theme park opening up.

Since June 15, the Safari Park has only been partially open – allowing guests to visit the four-mile safari drive-through. But since Saturday, the attraction also reopened its walk-through attractions, rides, restaurants and shops.

Chris Kelly, West Midland Safari Park's managing director, previously said: "We look forward to welcoming more guests back soon and hope they have a great day with us."

Alton Towers reopened on Saturday, with social distancing measures in place including limited capacity, spaced out queue lines and compulsory masks for anyone over the age of six on certain rides.

There will be restrictions on the number of guests able to visit the theme park each day, to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Birmingham's Sea Life Centre reopened this weekend. Craig Dunkerley, spokesperson for Sea Life, said: “I’m sure after many the extended lockdown, many families, particularly with younger children, will be in real need of escapism, entertainment and a way of making happy new memories with those they love."

Drayton Manor also reopened to thrill seekers. The park will be reopened in phases, with some rides remaining closed due to restrictions.

The Black Country Living Museum is still planning to open in August despite fellow attractions reopening in the coming weeks. Tickets to the attraction are still available to purchase online to be used when it reopens.