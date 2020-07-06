Alton Towers offers free return tickets after high winds cause rides to close on opening weekend

The Staffordshire theme park - that reopened to the public on Saturday - was forced to close popular rides Oblivion, Smiler and Enterprise due to the adverse weather.

Rita and 13 also did not run.

The theme part tweeted tweeted: "A million apologies to our visitors today: we know that high winds & teething problems with our rides are affecting your day so we're offering you a free return trip.

"Pls email gs.feedback@alton-towers.com with your booking ref / photos of your tickets when you're ready to rebook."

A number of new measures were put in place for the opening, including pre-booked tickets to enable capacity control and temperature checks upon entry.

Guests over the age of six were asked to wear face coverings or masks on 'some rides and rollercoasters'.

Enhanced cleaning, hygiene stations and additional hand sanitiser at 'key locations' are also in place.

Similar hygiene and social distancing measures will be in place within the resort's accommodation, which will be initially reopening with reduced capacity.

