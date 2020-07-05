Chirk Castle to reopen grounds to visitors next week

Chirk Castle is opening its garden, estate, and Home Farm toilets and kiosk from Wednesday.

The castle, shop and tea room will remain closed.

Like many other National Trust properties recently reopened, people must book a slot before they arrive.

Tickets need to be booked by 3pm on the day before the visit.

Members can book for free, while non-members will need to pay when booking.

Tickets will be released every Friday, and it is essential to pre-book.

Built in the late 13th century, Chirk Castle has stood for centuries on a hilltop with views over the Ceiriog valley to the south and is a popular tourist attraction on the Welsh border.

Safety measures will be put in place to ensure social distancing. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chirk-castle for more information.