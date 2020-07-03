Shropshire pub-goers reminded to stay safe

With a number of special measures being put in place to adhere to social distancing rules, Shropshire Council is urging people to follow new guidelines and behave sensibly.

Karen Collier, head of regulatory services with Shropshire Council, said: “We know that many people will want to visit pubs once they reopen from this Saturday.

"If you do, we just ask you to please respect the hygiene measures in place and be supportive of pub landlords and staff. To ensure it is a safe and enjoyable experience for all, please follow any signage or instructions, and remember to observe social distancing – that’s 2m where possible, or 1m as long as you follow the extra measures to keep yourself and others safe, including sitting side-to-side or using screens.

“And remember, social distancing is required between customers of different households or support bubbles.”

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: “Coronavirus remains a serious risk to health and the protection of the health and safety of the public is our number one priority.

“I know that the vast majority of people who have waited a long time to return to the social environment of our wonderful Shropshire pubs will do so responsibly, but we know some people will drink to excess and become vulnerable to harm or indeed cause harm to others. Anti-social and criminal behaviour that impacts on the safety of our communities is simply not acceptable and I urge people to act responsibly.

“It is extremely important that we all continue to follow the Government’s guidance, particularly around social distancing and other key public health measures, in order to prevent the spread of the virus when we are out and about enjoying the greater freedoms that we will have from July 4.”